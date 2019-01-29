Staggs, Mary Ann

Mary Ann (Swink) Staggs, age 76, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2019, with her husband of 57 years, Henry Lorenzo Staggs, at her side. A funeral service was held at Grace Church of the Nazarene in Nashville on Jan. 26, and entombment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by brother, John Paul Swink; sister, Esther Ruth Swink; and brother, James David Swink. She is survived by husband, Henry; sons, Timothy Henry Staggs (Molly) and Wesley Carlisle Staggs (Angie); niece, Vaneda Lorena Stokes (Carl); nephew, James David Swink, Jr.; niece, Melissa Lynn Mann (Kevin); younger sister, Rebekah Sue Slocum (Bill); nephews, Douglas Lynn Ward, Dustin Avery Ward (Joy), and David Landon Ward (Kristi); grandchildren, Aaron Staggs (Lauren), Hannah Kartzinel (John), Holly Staggs, Weston Staggs, and Wyatt Staggs; grandnephews, Patrick Quick, Tyler Quick (Jessica), Paul Mann, Aaron Mann, Gregory Mann, Princeton Ward, Braden Ward, Shawn Ward (Hanna); grandnieces, Savannah Stokes, Harlie Ward, and Payton Ward; great-grandson Elijah Kartzinel; several cousins, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

For those desiring to make memorials in lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made directly to Restoration Community Outreach (restorationcommunityoutreach.com) or to Grace Church of the Nazarene (gracenaz.com).

