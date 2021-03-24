Stallings, Barbara Jean, 81, Hermitage, died March 18.

Barbara was born in Nashville and was the daughter of the late, James Woodson Hatcher, Sr. and Mallie Elizabeth Lanius Hatcher. She was a member of Mt. Juliet church of Christ. Barbara enjoyed traveling, camping and flower gardening. She also enjoyed attended events at the American Legion Post No. 88 and the Donelson Fifty Forward Senior Citizens Center. Barbara was also preceded in death by her husbands, Dewey C. Slusher, Sr. and Douglas Stallings; son – Chad E. Slusher and brothers, James Woodson Hatcher, Jr. and Tennessee Hatcher.

She is survived by: children, Dewey Slusher, Sr., Corey T. (Michele) Slusher and Cathy (Arel) Hayes; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were Monday, March 22 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Interment followed at Leeville Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers.

Visitation was Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.