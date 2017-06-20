Gary Wayne Stamper, age 36 of Hermitage, passed away June 9, 2017. Mr. Stamper was preceded in death by brother, Christopher Brandon Stamper. He is survived by parents, Wiley and Lucille Stamper; children, Alexis Stamper, Brillian Stamper, Gary Stamper, Jr., Kortland Stamper and Lucella Stamper; brothers, Ronny Stamper, Glen Stamper, Paul Boswell and Sammy Stamper; sisters, Jeanette Williams, Goldie Douglas and LouAnn Salyers; and nieces and nephews, Peyton Stamper, Christopher Stamper, Lexi Stamper, Sophia Stamper and Dallas Stamper.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Stamper, Gary Wayne
