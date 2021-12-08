STAMPER, WILEY HENRY

Wiley Henry Stamper, 83, passed away Dec. 1.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille Stamper; children, Henry Stamper, Thelma Douglas, Lu Ann Salyers, Janette Stamper, Glen Stamper, Paul Baswell, and Ronnie Stamper; grandchildren, Peyton, Christopher, Lexi, Sofia, Dallas, Alexis, Sasha, Kristen, Brandi, Brooke, Percilla, Brock, and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The Funeral Service was Saturday, Dec. 4 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Danny Sellars officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The visitation was Friday, Dec. 3 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Saturday, Dec. 4.