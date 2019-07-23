Stanley, Marie Pipkin Stephens

Mrs. Marie Pipkin Stephens Stanley died peacefully in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 12, 2019, at the age of 89.

Marie is survived by her son, Robert Michael Stephens; her grandson, Andrew (Heather) Stephens; her granddaughter, Rachel Stephens; her great-grandchildren Willa and Harvey Stephens; her siblings Juanita Haley, Fay Martin, Fred Pipkin, Jr., and Linda Wade; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Bobbie Dowl Stephens (divorced) and William Dean Stanley; parents Fred and Euda Pipkin.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation is on Friday, July 26 from 3-7 p.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the DuPont High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.