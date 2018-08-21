Stansbery, Tammy Zelnar

Tammy Zelnar Stansbery, age 52 of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 17, 2018. She was preceded in death by her father, John David Zelnar, and her son, Michael Lane Stansbery, Jr.
She is survived by: Husband – Michael L. Stansbery; Mother – Irene R. Tilghman; Daughter – Michelle (Austin) Holtgraewe; Siblings – Mike Zelnar, Lisa Zelnar and Tracy Zelnar Barth; Uncle – Bill Lancaster and the Zelnar, Lancaster and Lucas families.
A funeral service was held Aug. 21 at Cooks United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Tammy’s name to Taps, Gilda’s Club, Lung Cancer or Cooks United Methodist Church.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
