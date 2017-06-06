Startup, Hugh Richard Sr.

Hugh Richard Startup Sr., age 71, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 2, 2017. Mr. Startup was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Tennessee at Nashville and his Master’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Mr. Startup served for four years in the United States Air Force and later joined the Tennessee Army National Guard, retiring in 1997 at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Four. He loved the military and had what he always described as a magnificent military career. Mr. Startup was a member of the Military Officer’s Association of America and belonged to the General Andrew Jackson Chapter. Mr. Startup was preceded in death by his father, Paul Startup; wife, Bonnie Startup; sons, Hugh Richard Startup, Jr. and Shawn Michael Startup and brother, Robert Startup.

He is survived by: Mother – Juliadele Startup; Son – David (Eliza) Startup; Sister – Becky Startup McCullough; Brother – Dan (Jill) Startup; Sister-in-law – Ellen Cassity Startup; Many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.