State to start registering 65-and-over, teachers

The Tennessee Department of Health announced Tuesday they will start registering people aged 65 and older and those in phase 1B on Feb. 22.

Phase 1B includes staff members of kindergarten through 12th grade schools and child care facilities. It also includes operations personnel of first responder agencies.

“Tennessee has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting our senior citizens who are over age 70 through vaccination,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week.”

In other vaccine news, Walmart added their name to the list of places providing COVID-19 vaccines last week.

The Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Lebanon locations are all offering the vaccine through their pharmacies. You can visit www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine to check availability and schedule an appointment.

This adds to the list of places giving the vaccine outside the Wilson County Health Department. Del Mar Medical in Mt. Juliet has been approved. You can also go to Gibbs Pharmacy, Neighborhood Health and Pharmscript in Lebanon. You cannot walk into these locations for a vaccination, but you can contact them to get on a wait list.

If you have not signed up yet, please go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/wilson_priority_list. If you don’t have access to internet or not able to use it, please call (866)442-5301. This number is used by several counties, so wait times may be long.