Stay at Home order extended through April

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended the Stay at Home order for the entirety of April. It was originally slated to end April 14. Gov. Lee will announce on Wednesday the plans for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Lee said that since enacting the order, data has shown encouraging signs of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. However, he said, that doesn’t mean the efforts can let up. Now is the time to stay committed to the guidance in place.

The Tennessee Medical Association, which represents 9,000 member physicians, voiced their support for the extension.

“We applaud his leadership, his decisive action, and his ability to balance the public health needs of Tennesseans with his desire to restart our economy,” the TMA said in a statement released Monday. “Tennessee physicians stand ready to partner with Governor Lee to provide medical counsel regarding the COVID-19 pandemic that we all are facing, and we pledge to work together with him on a plan to safely return Tennesseans to work.”

In addition to extending the Stay at Home order, Lee announced the creation of the Economic Recovery Group, led by Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell, which will focus on a phased reboot of the state economy.

As of Tuesday, there have been 5,823 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, with 145 cases in Wilson County, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Health. Of those who have tested positive, 633 have been hospitalized and 1,969 have recovered. There have been 124 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. Nearly 79,000 people have been tested in the state.