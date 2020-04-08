Stay at Home order issued after data shows increase of citizen activity

After initially signing a “Safer at Home” order urging Tennesseans to stay at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, Governor Bill Lee upgraded the order to a requirement by signing Executive Order 23.

The order, which requires Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities, was signed after data showed an increase in citizen movement across the state. The executive order remains in effect until April 14, 2020.

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” said Gov. Lee. “However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”

Data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation analyzed traffic patterns for March 2020. While safer at home measures and further restrictions on businesses showed a steep drop-off in vehicle movement from March 13-29, data beginning on March 30 indicates travel is treading upwards again.

The administration also analyzed data from Unacast to understand cell phone mobility and determine movement trends among people. Unacast indicates the movement of Tennesseans is trending toward pre-COVID-19 levels.

“The month of April stands to be an extremely tough time for our state as we face the potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Lee. ” Every Tennessean must take this seriously, remain at home and ensure we save lives.”

As of April 7, 2020, there have been 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wilson County, according the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, there have been 4,138 confirmed cases and 72 deaths. In total, 52,874 have been tested, 408 have been hospitalized and 466 have recovered.

Information on symptoms and ways to reduce the spread of coronavirus can be found at www.cdc.gov.