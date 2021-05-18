Staying Connected: Commissioner Hefner opens office meeting space

A Mt. Juliet Commissioner has opened a space where the community can meet with him.

District 3 City Commissioner Scott Hefner has leased office space in the new Vintage Station North development, which is a mixture of residential, office and commercial.

“That was the main driver,” said Hefner about having a place the community could come meet him.

Mayor James Maness and the rest of the Mt. Juliet City Commission don’t have offices at City Hall, so places for meeting with the public, whether it be citizens or people who want to do business in the community, are limited.

Hefner also said that many of the people he talked to in his district weren’t even sure who their commissioner was, and many others that did weren’t sure how to get in contact with him if they had a concern.

“I want to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” said Hefner.

Vintage Station North was a natural location for Hefner. It is in his district and is right in the middle of town. He is within walking distance of City Hall if he needs to meet with someone at the City. Plus, the amenities at the development like big conference rooms and other spaces, give him flexibility whether he is hosting one or 10 people.

“They really did a top-notch job here,” said Hefner.

The office space comes out of Hefner’s own pocket, so no taxpayer money is spent on it. Hefner said he welcomes meetings with those who have concerns in the city, whether they live in his district or not. If you would like speak with him you can reach him by phone at (615)308-1502 or email him at shefner@mtjuliet-tn.gov.