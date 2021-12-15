STEINBERG, J. Esther, M.D.

J. Esther Steinberg, M.D. passed away in the home of her daughter surrounded by her husband and family Nov. 20, at the age of 68.

In addition to family, Esther loved practicing medicine while wearing Winne-the-Pooh socks and mar-tial arts where she was known as the “Black-Belt Grandma”.

A funeral mass, interment, and reception will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at St Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, VA. Flowers are welcome.