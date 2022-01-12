STEMPLE, William B.

William B. Stemple of Mt Juliet, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Alive Hospice at the age of 97.

Bill was born on July 18, 1924, in Oakland, Md. and graduated from Oakland High School. He enlisted in the Army and served in the Army Air Corp during WWII, rising to the rank of Corporal. He was honora-bly discharged in 1945 and attended college, thanks in part to the GI Bill. He was a proud graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan earning a degree in Business Administration 1948. He worked in the travel and airline industry for over 20 years working in Atlanta Ga., Cleveland Ohio, Charleston WV, Washington, DC, Denver Colo. and Chicago, Ill. In 1959 he married Virginia Lee Reardon, also a West Virginia Wesley-an graduate. In 1970 he returned to Oakland Md., with his wife and two daughters. Bill was best known as a manager for Heck’s. He was a member and treasurer of St John’s Episcopal Church, in Deer Park, Md. for many years and sang in the choir. He semi-retired in the late 1980s, working at Rudy’s Ski Shop and at the Deep Creek Lake Information Booth before fully retiring with his wife to Sarasota Fla. While living in Sarasota he was actively involved in the Church of the Nativity for decades, singing in the choir, participating in many church groups, and playing bridge. He also volunteered for his condo asso-ciation, The Mustard Seed, and tended to the rose garden at The Ringling Museum. In 2016 he moved to Mt. Juliet to be closer to family. While living at Rutland Place, Bill continued to play bridge, enjoy trips, and sing with the Joy Singers.

He is preceded in death by his parents Grover and Nelle Workman Stemple, wife, Virginia Lee Reardon Stemple, three brothers and their spouses, Bud and Betty Stemple, Don and Eleanor Stemple and Bob and Gracie Stemple. He is survived by two daughters and their spouses: Carrinelle and Bruce Humm of Mt Juliet, and Jenilee and Dan Leininger of Layton, Utah. He was very proud of his three granddaugh-ters: Megan Leininger of Ankeny Iowa, Allison Leininger of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Cathleen Humm of Washington, DC.

Celebration of life services are being planned for Sarasota, Fla. in the Spring, and in Oakland, Md. in the Fall.