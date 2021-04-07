STEWART, Daniel Charles

Charles Daniel “Danny” Stewart, 64, of the LaGuardo Community, passed away April 4, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Born in Wilson County, Aug. 24, 1956, he was the eldest of four children of Bettye Jones Stewart and the late Charles Daniel “Dan” Stewart Sr. He was a 1974 graduate of Gallatin High School and Martin Methodist College in Pulaski. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.He was Co-Owner and COO of Advanced Propane Co. He was a Past President of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, Past President of Tennessee Propane Gas Association, member of the board of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, he served on the Wilson Bank and Trust Community Council, member of Leadership Wilson and Leadership Middle Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Stewart.

Survivors include: his wife of 41 years, Diane Bowers Stewart; two daughters: Danielle (Jason) Black, Bethany (Drew) Green; Grandchildren: Aidan and Quinn Black, Levi Green and expected in May, Ruby Green; mother, Bettye Stewart; brother, Teddy (Laurie) Stewart; two sisters: Janelyn (Gil) Janke, and Dana Stewart.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, with Bro. Chuck Groover and Bro. Andrew Coleman officiating. Interment – Stewart Family Plot in LaGuardo Cemetery. Active Pallbearers his nephews: Luke, Chuck, Andy and Noah Stewart, John and Stewart Knowles. Honorary Pallbearers: Levi and Aidan Black. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. and 12 Noon-2 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Victory Baptist Children’s Ministry.