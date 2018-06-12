Stewart, Hazel Hackney

Hazel Hackney Stewart, age 89 of Lebanon, died June 4, 2018. Mrs. Stewart was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet. She was also a member of the Village Women’s Club. Mrs. Stewart was the daughter of the late Roy Powell and Beulah Mai Edge Hackney. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clois Stewart; Son, Douglas Stewart and sister, Mildred Webb.
She is survived by: Son – Rick (Debbie) Stewart; Daughter-in-law – Helen (Vance) Moore; Brother – Roy “Pete” Hackney; Sisters – Dorothy Waters, Katherine (Eddie) Stanton and Shirley McKee; Grandchildren – Stewart (Shannon) Moore, Virgil “Gator” Moore and Holly Moore; Great-grandchildren – Joshua Moore and Christian Moore; Many special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held June 7, at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
