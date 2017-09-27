Stilts, Sr., Kenneth Morris, or “Daddy Ken”, as he was known to many, went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2017 following complications from a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born April 11, 1936 to the late, John Horace Stilts, Sr. and Delia McCoin Stilts. He was also preceded in death by nine of his twelve siblings. A 1954 graduate of Antioch High School, Ken grew up on a farm together with his parents and twelve siblings.

He began his working career immediately out of high school and built and operated a successful business in S&S Industries, Inc. for over 50 years, before “retiring” just shy of his 77th birthday. He was also much involved for twenty of those some years in the music business, providing personal and business management services for many successful country music artists, including among others, The Judds, Carl Perkins and Terry McBride. He also owned and operated his own record label, Dimension Records.

Ken travel the world during his career, met two presidents of our great country and even kings of others, and famous folks from actors to athletes. This is great acclaim for a country boy from Antioch, Tennessee. Among his many attributes, he was most known by his family and friends for his generous and giving spirit. He assisted many in times of need and was philanthropic to many causes and organizations. In addition, his family was paramount to him and his family revered him in return.

He is survived by: Devoted wife of 63 years – Jo Stilts; Sons – Ken (Sue) Stilts, Jr. and Steve (Donna) Stilts; Daughter – Tina (Nixon) Pressley; Grandchildren – Andy (Jessica) Stilts, Haley Pressley, Connor Pressley, Zack Jones, Melissa (Terry) Bracken and Ryan Lash; and Great-grandchildren – Elodie Stilts, Mason Bracken and Bennett Bracken.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Don Wharton officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Art Gardner, Lonzie Wade, Danny Pressley, Dr. Joe Ozenne, Ray Jones and Terry Tuttle. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Calhoun, Jerry Calhoun, Jimmy Bowen, Tony Brown and Juan Carlos Nieto.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Instead of Wilson County and the Pavilion Senior Living Memory Care Administration and Staff for the excellent care they provided Ken.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to The Pavilion Senior Living (Memory Care), Attention: Stilts Honor, 1409 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com