Storey, Thompson Edward

Thompson Edward Storey, chair of the Media Studies Department at Belmont University, passed away Jan.10, 2018 at his home in Old Hickory surrounded by his loving family. He was 62.

Born in North Tonawanda, New York in 1955, Thom (a.k.a. Linko) graduated from St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York. He was a sports reporter for Tonawanda News before attending graduate school at Iowa State.

Thom arrived at Belmont in the fall of 1985 to begin the college’s journalism program. Over the course of 32 years of teaching, Thom became one of the school’s more beloved figures, as testified by his students and colleagues. He was awarded the Chaney Distinguished Professor Award, educator of the year by the Southeastern Journalism Conference, and served on the board of the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Though he taught across a range of subjects, Thom’s specialty was ethics and the sometimes thorny situations journalists can face when covering the news. He turned his love of music — especially the Beatles and Bruce Springsteen — into a popular entertainment journalism track at Belmont. The recent resurgence of vinyl made Storey a rock star as he pulled from his collection of vintage records for his classes.

He was a devoted family man. He and his daughter Madison had a love of roller coasters and would seek out the best and fastest. He and his wife Caroline were avid golfers and loved playing different courses together.

He is preceded in death by his mother Helen, and his son Joseph. He is survived by his loving wife, Caroline, daughter Madison, father William, brother, Peter (Barb), step-children Thomas, Allison (Johannes), Caroline (Stuart), grandson Layne, granddaughter Blake, nephew Christopher, and niece Rachel.

A memorial service was held Jan. 15 at Cooks United Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thom Storey Scholarship Fund at Belmont University or Cooks United Methodist Church.

