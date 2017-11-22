Storms hit Wilson County

A tornado struck Wilson County over the weekend, leaving behind damage to a small town.

On Saturday evening, Gladeville was hit by an EF-1 tornado with winds around 100 miles per hour. According to the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, damage assessment teams completed surveys in southwest Wilson County, leading up to Gladeville. Anyone interested in seeing the extent of the damage can view drone footage on the page as well.

Despite the destruction, there were fortunately no injuries reported, according to WEMA.

An area impacted by the tornado was The Glade Church, located at 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike. Most of the front brick exterior of the church was blown off, exposing the wooden structure behind.

The roof and steeple of the church were also damaged. Sunday morning activities at the church were cancelled, but a service was streamed online for members to view at home.

Those looking to volunteer with the community or help clean up the damage can contact the church or Red Cross, which has been assisting the community.

Normal worship services at the church are Sundays at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m.