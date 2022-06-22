STOTTLEMYER, Carole Dianne

Carole Dianne Stottlemyer, 77, Mt. Juliet passed away on June 16. Although Carole was a breast cancer survivor she ulitmately lost her battle with Alzheimers. She passed away peacefully with her husband by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Mattie Davis. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William (Bill) Stottlemyer; children, Holly (Keith) McAfee and Todd (Becky) Stottlemyer; and grandchildren, Blake, Austin, Chloe, AJ, and Claire.

The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, June 22 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 22 from noon until service time at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The Interment will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Milan.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.