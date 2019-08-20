Stout, Evelyn Pippin

Evelyn Pippin Stout passed away Aug. 15, 2019. A funeral service was held Aug. 17 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Stout is survived by her husband of 56-plus years, Bobby Stout; children: Wayne (Donna) Flatt, Steve (Denise) Flatt, Lori (Greg) Coles, and Kristi (John) Chaffin; grandchildren: Angela (Jamie) Fitzpatrick, Jessica (Reed) Clark, Paul (Renee) Flatt, Phillip (Amanda) Flatt, Kappie (Brian) Richardson, Ben (Cecily) Coles, Morgan Coles, Hayley Chaffin, and Callie Chaffin; 10 nieces and nephews;13 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, brother-in-law Dannie Stout, sister-in-law Peggie Anderson, and mother-in-law Martha Stout. She is preceded in death by parents Otha and Minnie Pippin, siblings Clyde Pippin, Thelma Fox, and Betty Petty. Her church home was Maple Hill Church of Christ.

Memorial Donations: Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc. (410 Allied Drive, Nashville TN 37211, 615.833.0888). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.