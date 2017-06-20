Jauwice Elsie “Weese” Stroupe, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 13, 2017. Mrs. Stroupe was a member of First Baptist Church in North Augusta, SC. She was a resident of Rutland Place. Mrs. Stroupe was the daughter of the late, Robert Ernest and Bertie Lee McKinght. She was also preceded in death by husband, Edsel Lee Burton; daughter, Janice Burton Holland; brothers, Ralph McNight and Eckward McKnight and sisters, Edna Prewitt, Vivian Johnson, Doris McKnight and Mildred Donelson.
She is survived by: Husband – David Stroupe; Son – Michael Lee (Laurie Toole) Burton; Grandchildren – Tylar Burton, Benjamin Lee (Dana) Burton, Micah Holland (Michael) Neal, Jack (Sara) Holland and William Seth (Kariann) Holland; Great-grandchildren – Jacob Michael Burton, Brady Michael Burton, Mason Stewart Burton, Ava Lorrine Neal, Bailey Reese Neal, Cade Michael Neal, Emily Harper Holland, Caroline Elizabeth Holland and Ethan Andrew Holland.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Terry Buckner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Services provided by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Stroupe, Jauwice Elsie “Weese”
