Students gain voting experience

The Wilson Election Commission has been busy supporting school elections for the 2019-2020 class officers and offering voter registrations to eligible students at area schools. Students have been voting for their class officers, homecoming courts and superlatives for several years now with the assistance of the Election Commission.

Class officer elections were held at Wilson Central High School, Mt. Juliet High School and Friendship Christian School and the Election Commission assisted Williamson County to hold class elections at Brentwood and Franklin High Schools. All elections were held using the same ExpressVote voting system used in regular county-wide elections in Wilson County.

Every year in the Spring 9th, 10th and 11th grade students elect their class officers for the next school year.

“Having had the chance to support elections in the high schools for the past several years, many of the students have voted in numerous elections,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections. “Providing a real election experience for students gives them the foundation and appreciation of voting that will, hopefully, last their lifetime.”

Many student elections are now administered by the students with the voting system provided by the Election Commission. Students have an opportunity to earn volunteer hours for Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Scholars scholarships by working with the Election Commission on Election Day.

“Having students check in voters and guide them through the ballot marking and voting process is a terrific learning experience,” said Tammy Smith, assistant administrator of elections. “It is never too early to begin learning about civics and the importance of voting.”

The Election Commission not only supports school elections but Warren and Smith also accept as many invitations to speak to high school civics classes as possible. The presentation gives students information about current election-related issues as well as a look at the preparation and procedures involved in elections. Eligible students are also given an opportunity to register to vote. Each year these classroom visits yield several hundred newly registered Wilson County voters.

The Election Commission is committed to making the voting experience the best it can be for Wilson County voters. Through their outreach programs of providing school election support, speaking to senior and government classes, and being available with programs and support to other community groups, the Election Commission is fulfilling its commitment.

To learn more about elections, voting and how you can be involved with Wilson County elections contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or online at www.Wilsonelections.com.