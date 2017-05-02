Students plant tree for Arbor Day

Students of Mt. Juliet Elementary School planted a tree to celebrate Arbor Day.

Lake Forest Acres Garden Club observed Arbor Day on April 28, with the children of Mt. Juliet Elementary school. Assisting in the dig were Principal Ginger Ash and teacher Ellen Thompson, who also serves as the leader of the Mt Juliet Elementary Garden Team, which has just been formed. Officer Bryan Hudgens was also there to lead the dig. The children were more than happy to grab a shovel and take part in digging the hole for the Dogwood Tree that was donated by the garden club and Needham’s Nursery.

National Arbor Day is observed annually on the last Friday in April. This day has been set aside to encourage individuals and groups to enhance our environment by planting and caring for trees. Arbor Day has been observed since 1872. President Grover Cleveland’s administration was instrumental in establishing the annual tree planning day.

Ms. Ellen Thompson and Principal Ginger Ash expressed their gratitude for having been chosen by the club to receive the Dogwood Tree. It is planted in the area where the children have existing raised beds as part of their garden team.

Lake Forest Acres Garden Club has volunteered to assist this school whenever possible, as part of their community service for the Tennessee Federation Garden Club, Inc. Their goal is to mentor youth in the excitement and benefits of gardening.