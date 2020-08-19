Students return to Mt. Juliet schools

Wilson County Schools hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony last week, Aug. 13, at the brand new Green Hill High School. It opened its first school year on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

GHHS will accommodate nearly 2,000 students this school year with the combination of GHHS grades 9-12 and Mt. Juliet Middle School’s 7th and 8th grade students.

Mt. Juliet Middle is calling GHHS home due to its building being temporarily transformed into a K-6 school.

The tornado earlier this year destroyed Stoner Creek Elementary School and West Wilson Middle School, displacing students for the current school year. Stoner Creek, as well as 6th grade students from both MJMS and West Wilson, will utilize the MJMS campus. West Wilson’s 7th and 8th grade students will be at Mt. Juliet High School.

Wilson County Schools has currently implemented a modified hybrid model of education, using both traditional and virtual learning, so fewer students are in each school than a traditional school year.

The School Board also voted earlier this month to require facial coverings or shields in district schools. This does not apply to children under the age of 12 or for those who have trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or health-related reason.

For more information about Green Hill High School or any other Wilson County school, visit wcschools.com.