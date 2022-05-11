STUMP, Jordan Lane

Jordan Lane Stump, 26, Mt. Juliet, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 1, in Lebanon. Jordan was a 2014 graduate of Wilson Central High School and an employee of Proctor and Graves. He enjoyed riding his Razor, snowboarding and working on his home. He was a fan of the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Predators. Jordan was born April 15, 1996 to David and Angela Stump of Mt. Juliet. From an early age, it was clear that Jordan was put on this Earth to make people smile. He was willing to do any-thing to get a laugh out of others, especially his beloved older brother, Keaton. The little boy who loved to play practical jokes and perform daredevil stunts to amuse others would eventually grow into a fine young man, renowned by all who knew him for his remarkable sense of humor and love for life. He worked and played equally hard, and chose to live his life by the motto, “Today is a good day for a good day.” Jordan was the true definition of a character, universally loved and larger than life, a fierce-ly loyal friend and a devoted brother and son. He had a deep and abiding love for others, and a quiet humility about his accomplishments and good deeds. These outstanding character traits Jordan pos-sessed in life are beautifully exemplified in his death, as he chose to be an organ donor. It is a great comfort to his family that Jordan’s passing will give others in need a second chance at life, and there is peace in the knowledge that he is in his Forever Home with his Heavenly Father. Though his loved ones will always bear the pain of his loss, they will live by his example and choose to make each day a good day for a good day.

He is survived by: Parents David and Angela Stump; Brother Keaton Stump; Grandmother Sharon Stump; Several aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

Funeral services were Friday, May 6, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rob Simms officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to The American Diabetes Association.

Visitation was Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.