STURGIS, Sandra Joan

Sandra Joan Sturgis, 74, Hermitage, died May 25.

Sturgis was born in Nashville, and was the daughter of the late, Lawrence T. and Irene Brewer Daniel. She was a graduate of Issac Litton High School and the University of Tennessee. She was a member of the Hermitage Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and volunteered her time as a Bible study instruc-tor. She retired as Medicaid Director and Assistant Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health. Sturgis enjoyed knitting, traveling, especially to Europe and New York, fine dining, classical mu-sic, ballet and “Broadway” concerts, museums and collecting seals. She loved her dogs, Borghese and Chloe. Mrs. Sturgis was also preceded in death by her only sibling, a sister, Denise Daniel.

She is survived by: husband and best friend of 36 years, Vernon Hayward Sturgis; sisters-in-law Cheryl Sturgis Weeks and Laurel Bethea (Patrick) Folmar; nieces and nephews, Yvonne Renee Sturgis, Sean Alexander Sturgis, Brenda McClain, Tyler Reginald (Sydney) Sturgis, and Khoury Dewitt Sturgis; Loving cousins and dear friends

A virtual funeral service will be held Sunday, June 20. At 2:45 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST), a video slideshow of Sandra’s life will be featured and at 3 p.m. CST the memorial service will begin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “donate.jw.org”.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.