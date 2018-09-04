Styles, Edith

Edith Styles passed away Aug. 31, 2018 at age 77. The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Sept. 5, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service.
Edith is survived by her two loving daughters: Traci (James) Walker and Allison (Michael) Neal; six grandchildren: Dr. Tyler (Taylor) Walker, Micah (Ashley) Walker, Casey Walker, Zac Walker, Katelyn Walker, and Ally Neal; siblings: Charles (Sharon) Gann, Jimmy (Linda) Gann, Billie Faye Griffin, and Paulette Beasley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband and step-father to the children Charles Styles, father of children Frederick Herod, parents Louis and Ovilla Whitehead Gann, and siblings Margie Pope, Louise Watson, Milton Gann, Kenneth Gann, Sonny Gann, and Odell Gann.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
