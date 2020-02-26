Sullivan, Edward Joseph “Ed” and Ann “Annie”

Husband and wife Edward Joseph “Ed” and Ann “Annie” Sullivan, of Mt. Juliet, died 16 hours apart, surrounded by their children, writing a beautiful end to a 65 year love story. The Sullivans were preceded in death by their sons, Edward Paul Sullivan and Joseph Wendel Sullivan.

They are survived by:Children – Kathy Sullivan, Carol (Robert) Guth, John (Laura) Sullivan, Elaine (Todd) Humes and Jerry (Susan) Sullivan; Grandchildren – Jay, Anna Rose, Benjamin, Trevor, Shelby, Nicholas, Jacob and Ian; Her brother – Joseph Jeno; His sisters – Lois (David) Cline and Martha Irwin; Many nieces, nephews and special friends.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Stephen Catholic Community. Graveside services and burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Sullivan to the National Hemophilia Foundation, Attention Developmental Department, 7 Penn Plaza, NY, NY 10001 or in memory of Mr. Sullivan to Holy Rosary Academy for Tuition Assistance, 190 Graylynn Drive, Nashville, TN 37214.

