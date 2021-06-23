SULLIVAN, Stephen Earl

Stephen Sullivan passed away June 17, at age 25. No public services are scheduled.

Stephen Earl Sullivan was born in Lebanon to Tammy Stansberry and Benny Sullivan. He loved being outdoors, enjoying nature, animals, and tinkering on cars. He was employed in a lumber yard.

Sullivan is survived by his mother Tammy (John) Taylor, father Benny Sullivan, sisters Jessica Taylor and Britney Taylor, nieces and nephew Kaylie, Krimsyn, Destiny, and Michael, his Nana Dottie Kim, great-grandfather Haywood Norman, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Jimmy Stansberry, great-aunt Elizabeth Montgomery, and great-grandmother Janie May Norman.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.