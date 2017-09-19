Summar, Gerald Thomas “Gerry”, age 66, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 16, 2017. Gerry was an Eagle Scout and a 1969 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from MTSU. He was retired from DuPont. Gerry enjoyed coaching youth sports and was one of the founders of West Wilson Basketball Association. He was a fan of the Nashville Predators, the UT Vols and the Tennessee Titans. Gerry was the son of the late, Hugh and Martha Adkerson Summar.
He is survived by: Wife of 47 years – Janice Bates Summar; Sons – Michael (Heather) Summar, Kevin (Grayson) Summar and Andrew (Chesley) Summar; Brother – Larry (Denise) Summar; Sister – Judy (J.E.) Swain.
Gerry considered himself the luckiest Papa alive to his grandchildren – Brittney, Bethany, Mason, Hannah, Grant, Micah, Claire, Presley and Landry.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Jason Swain officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Zack Summar, Jake Pyburn, Travis Humes, Drew Hendry, William Hampton, Evan Hampton, Ethan Reese and Robbie Summar. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Heer, Bill Hampton, Ronnie Adkerson, Herb Bates and Steve Estep.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
