Summers, Patricia Marlene Harden

Patricia Marlene Harden Summers, born Feb. 22, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, was born to eternal life Aug. 10 2019, in Old Hickory, Tennessee.

Patricia is the second daughter of the Reverends John and Ferne Kuhn, who preceded her to heaven along with her oldest son, James Shon Harden, and oldest sister, Judy Lou Glasgow.

In addition to her husband, William, she is survived by her siblings John Glenn (Susan) Kuhn, Hope (Brett) Valentine, Doris Davis and Kathy Wheeler; children: William Shane (Kate) Harden, Patricia Dawn (Johnathan) Crumpton; step-children: Michael (Marian) Summers, Mark (Barbara) Summers; daughter-in-law Sandy (Matt) Cashion; grandchildren: Gabriel, Isaac and Eden Harden, Victoria (Frank Traughber), Alexandria, Colby and Zachary Crumpton; step-grandchildren: Crystal (Zach) Rhome, Matthew Summers, Christine and Kevin Summers. In addition, she has three great-grandchildren: Roxy Rose Traughber, and Josiah and Elijah Rhome. Patricia was a mentor mother to many and developed a mother-daughter relationship with Nallely (Silvestre) Rodriguez and was a Mimi to Junior, Manuel, Berenice, Nataly, and Marely. In addition she has many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Old Hickory Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. As an alternative to flowers, a contribution to Nazarene Missions International via the Old Hickory Church of the Nazarene, would be appreciated: 605 Jones Street, Old Hickory, TN, 37138.