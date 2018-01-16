Surratt, Kenneth Paul

Ken Surratt passed away on Jan. 11, 2018 at age 54. A funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 15 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Mr. Surratt was born in Fort Richardson, AL. He was a Staff Sergeant of the 82nd Airborne Division in the United States Army in Panama, Grenada, and the 1st Gulf War. In civilian life, he worked as a restaurant manager.
He is survived by mother Gayle Surratt; sisters Tina (Billy) Hayes and Treasa Bane; uncle John Broussard; niece Samantha Bane; nephews Paul Rhodes, Morgan (Nikki) Hayes, and Justin (Cristol) Hayes; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins Kenny Broussard, Penny Pogue, Tammy (Scott) Hamlett, Sheree (Dale) Heflin, and Chrystal Hernandez; and numerous other family members.
He is preceded in death by father Paul Surratt, uncle James “Jimmy” Morris Forsyth, aunt Sue Broussard, grandmother Lura Bell Forsyth, and grandfather William Morris Forsyth.
The family extends a special thank you to Wilson County Emergency Management.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
