Suspects caught after carjackings

Three juvenile males were apprehended last week following a carjacking, pursuit of two vehicles and foot chases.

On Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, around 1:48 a.m., officers were summoned to Walmart, at 300 Pleasant Grove Road, in regards to an armed carjacking. The 31-year-old female victim relayed to officers that she was sitting in her running Kia Optima when two males approached her. One of those males was armed. The suspects sped off in her car, leaving the push-to-start key behind.

While responding to the original carjacking scene, an officer spotted a Toyota Prius that was involved in a carjacking at a Murfreesboro Walmart earlier in the night. That officer began chase of the Toyota. During the original chase, it was clear a Nissan Sentra was involved, so separate officers caught up to the Nissan as well.

The Toyota became disabled near N. Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street, and the Nissan became disabled near Lebanon Road and N. Mt. Juliet Road. Once the cars became disabled, the suspects ran, and officers quickly apprehended them. Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the apprehension.

The Kia Optima was later recovered behind a business near N. Mt. Juliet Road and Curd Road. No one was injured during this incident.

All apprehended were juvenile males from Nashville, and the following charges were filed:

17-year-old: Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Theft of Property – Over $1,000

16-year-old No. 1: Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Theft of Property – Over $1,000

16-year-old No. 2: Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Theft of Property – Over $1,000

Further investigation is on-going, and more charges are forthcoming.