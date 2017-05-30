Suspects distract victim and steal wallet while she shops

While shopping, a woman’s wallet was stolen out of her purse when she became distracted, and now police are seeking the identity of suspects caught on surveillance camera. On Wednesday, May 16, 2017 an officer responded to TJ Maxx, located at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, to investigate a theft of a wallet.

The investigation revealed that a female victim was distracted by a woman, who asked questions about clothing, while shopping. During the distraction, it is believed that another suspect stole the victim’s wallet from her purse. Shortly after the theft, the suspects went to a nearby Best Buy and charged nearly $2,500 on the victim’s credit card.

Detectives tracked down surveillance images of a male and three female suspects, who are believed to be responsible for this crime. Detectives hope someone in the community may have information about the suspects. Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org.