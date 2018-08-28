Sutton, Larry Lee

Larry Lee Sutton, age 70, passed peacefully in his sleep Aug. 20, 2018, in his home in Hickman Tennessee. He was a member of Joy Church in Mt. Juliet.
He was the much-loved and admired husband of Jeanene Speck-Sutton and Dad to children, Shauna Sutton Morris (Bryan), Daryl Sutton (Heidi), Matt Thompson (Angel), Jon Thompson (Chrys) and Cassie Thompson Laidlaw (Eric). He was Poppy to the greatest and most precious loves of his life, his twelve grandchildren, Will Morris, Cadee Morris, Colby Sutton, Kyle Sutton, Cooper Sutton, Kamden Sutton, Caleb Thompson, Mercy Thompson, Aedyn Thompson, Ryleigh Thompson, Kinsley Thompson, and Analiese Laidlaw. Larry was big brother to and is survived by, William R. Sutton (Tamara) and Beverly Ann Sutton Jones (Alvin), along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond L. Sutton and mother, Betty L. Barker Sutton. He also leaves behind his cats who he dearly loved, much to the shock and awe of those closest to him, a Himalayan named Reddington and a Maine Coon named, Dembe Zuma.
A funeral service was held Aug. 25 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Conatser Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
