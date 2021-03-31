SWAB, Shelia Hickman

Shelia Hickman Swab, devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, took her first breath in heaven Tuesday, March 23, at the age of 65 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Shelia was born on June 25, 1955, in Jackson, and graduated from South Side High School. She made her way to Nashville, where she met her husband, Joe. They married just 18 months later on May 28, 1983, and together, they had two daughters: Chelsea and Gabby.

Shelia was predeceased by her father, Norvel Dee Hickman, and her brother, Timothy Darryl Hickman. She is survived by: her husband, Joseph Allen Swab, of Mount Juliet; her daughters, Chelsea Brianne Smith (Jordan), and Rebekah Gabrielle “Gabby” Swab; her beloved grandsons, Luke and Eli Smith; her mother, Faye Hubanks Watridge; her sister, Brenda Kay Brown, and her brother, Byron Scott Hickman.

A visitation was Friday, March 26 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. The visitation was followed by an outdoor graveside service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens on West Division Street in Mt. Juliet. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society on her behalf.

