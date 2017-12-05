Swafford, Tyrone (Ty), age 78, left this world for his heavenly home on December 4, 2017 after a long and fruitful life. He was a wonderful example of a Godly man who lived life to the fullest. Through his 52 years of Hairdressing, he touched many lives and even changed a few. His laughter and charm will be greatly missed.
He is survived by brother, David (Joyce) Swafford of Lyles, Tenn., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind Larry Norris, who he considered and loved as a son. And his devoted friends, Debbie Norris, Peggy Edwards, Pauleese Craft, and Jo Pye, who he thought of as his own family.
Ty will be interred Monday, December 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery in Nashville, Tenn.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.