Swearingen, Joan M.

Joan M. Swearingen, of Old Hickory, formerly of Mohawk, NY, passed peacefully on March 9 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Herkimer, NY, to Frederick Martin and Mary Irene (DuPont) Schell.

She was predeceased by her parents and infant daughter, Lisa Marie. She is survived by her beloved husband Ben Swearingen; her son, Robert (Tammy) Collins; her daughters, Robyn (Mike) Jwaskiewicz, Kelly (Doug) Jones and Denise (Roger) Kohen; 15 grandchildren, Michael and Adam Jwaskiewicz, Doug and Nick Jones, Justin, Mitch, and Carly Koehn, Jessica, Katie, and Carrie Collins, Leanne LoCastro, Shandell Palmer, Thomas Stubblefield, John Rieben, and Jennifer Button; 17 great-grandchildren, Georgia, Ruby, Bernadette, Miles, Haley, Jalen, Dean, James, Julianna, Landon, Keilyn, Kollin, Presley, Jackson, Gracelyn, Chandler and Liam; sister, Patty (Charley) Holleran, and brother Fred (Anne) Schell and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 14 from 4-8 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Mass will be Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Community. There will also be a one-hour visitation prior to the service at the church, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Hermitage Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.