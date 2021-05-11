System has plans if SCE portables are delayed

Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright gave an update Friday on the plans for Stoner Creek Elementary.

The Wilson County School Board approved 20 portables to be placed at the Stoner Creek Elementary next school year that would be able to house the entire school population. However, the challenges with the availability and price of building materials and transportation within that industry may make it difficult to meet the deadline. They were expected to be here mid-July, but there may be a delay now.

“All of these elements, we have no control over,” said Dr. Wright. “There might be a 6 to 8 week delay.”

To help deal with that possibility, the school system has two plans. The first being moving the kids to the new wing of West Wilson Middle School that was not damaged by the tornado.

“It was maintained,” said Dr. Wright. “There were some cosmetic things we would do regardless with the rebuild.”

Dr. Wright said the other option would be to delay the start of the school year for students at Stoner Creek Elementary, but that is an option they did not prefer.

Dr. Wright said to keep an eye on the school website, as they will have updated information as the project progresses.