TAKACS, Garry Joseph

Garry Joseph Takacs was born April 4, 1940 in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. He passed away Aug. 1 in Nashville.

Garry graduated from the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute in 1958, and attended the University of Saskatchewan, College of Engineering.

He married Colleen Sue Dean in 1962 and after working in both Alberta and Saskatchewan moved to Orlando, Fla. in 1970. There he worked on various construction, recreation, and wastewater projects, as well as other projects throughout the United States.

Garry developed Tiger Run RV Resort in Breckenridge, Colo. and truly enjoyed exploring the moun-tains of Colorado. He was also a major sub-contractor for the Nashville Airport and often spoke fondly of his times working on the project.

A longtime resident of Mt. Juliet he raised two children there and was involved in the community through the local Rotary Club.

During the 1990s Garry founded the Hungarian American Construction and Trading Company in Tata, Hungary. During his time in Hungary he both worked on large construction projects and connected with his many Hungarian relatives. A fluent speaker of Hungarian, he emersed himself in the culture and traveled with his wife throughout Europe.

Garry had an enduring love of both golf and hockey. While in Hungary he was a proud member of the Hungarian Senior National Golf Team and played often while there. He played golf until very recently and loved to speak about the latest golf tournament on the phone.

He is survived by wife, Colleen, of 59 years, son Tim (Amy) Takacs of Huntsville, Ala., and daughter Lynn Donahue of Mt. Juliet. Garry is also survived by four grandchildren which he adored– Meghan Donahue, Joe Donahue, Zachary Takacs, and Harper Takacs. Survivors also include his sister-in law Hilda Takacs and various cousins, nieces and nephews.