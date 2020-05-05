Tanner, Margaret Ann

Margaret Ann Tanner, age 76 of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 24, 2020, at Summit Medical Center. She was born Nov. 9, 1943, in Crossville, Tennessee, to the late Carlton Marcum and Mabel Pierce Cook. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy Cook, Gary Cook, Bobby Cook, Billy Cook and Ron Cook.

She is survived by husband of 57 years, Ross Tanner Sr.; son, Ross (Jennifer) Tanner Jr.; daughters, Tonia (Donnie) Cranford and Sonya (Carl) Enoch; brother, Gayther (Sharon) Cook; sisters-in law, Linda Cook, Tina Cook and Bobbie Sue Cook; grandchildren, Adam (Shelby) Cranford, Hunter (Julia) Cranford, Dillon Cranford, Houston Tanner, Austin Tanner, Dakota (Chris) Gillette, Savannah (Grant Partlow) Enoch; great-grandchildren, Hadley Cranford, Cooper Cranford, and Oakley Gillette; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members.

There will be a private graveside service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

The family of Mrs. Tanner understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. Condolences to the family can be left at www.partlowchapel.com.

