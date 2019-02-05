Tanner, Roy Howard

Roy Howard Tanner, age 77 of Nashville, died Jan. 30, 2019. Mr. Tanner was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam era. He was the son of the late Ray Howard and Sally Brazzel Tanner. He was also preceded in death by wife of 51 years, Sue Ferguson Tanner.

He is survived by: Son – Perry (Stacy) Tanner; Daughter – Deanna (David) Fullerton; Half-sister – Diane Tanner; Grandchildren – Daniel Fullerton and Lewis Tanner; Many cousins.

A graveside serve with full military honors was held Feb. 4 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com