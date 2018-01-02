Tanner, Sue Ferguson, age 79, of Nashville, died Dec. 27, 2017.
Mrs. Tanner was the daughter of the late R.T. and Wanda Rudd Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Perry Ferguson.
She is survived by: Husband of 51 years – Roy Tanner; Children – Deanna (David) Fullerton and Perry (Stacy) Tanner; Grandchildren – Daniel Fullerton and Lewis Tanner; Brother – John (Kathy) Ferguson; Niece – Kelly (Michael) Fertitta.
Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Health – NAMI, 1101 Kemit Drive, #605, Nashville, TN 37217.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
