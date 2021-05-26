TATE, Linda Gayle

Linda Gayle Tate, 73, Mt. Juliet, died May 21.

Tate was born in Ft. Knox, Ky. and was the daughter of the late, Oby and Ava Sheffield. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ginger Frye.

She is survived by: husband, Thomas “Tom” Tate; children, David (Cecilia) Blake, Karen (Greg) Holbert and Allen (Letitia) Blake; sisters, Cindy Dulin and Diane Sheffield; grandchildren, Chasity Cherry, David Blake, Jr., Derrick Blake, Skylar Holbert, Kristy Giblin and Megan Brady; great-grandchildren, Tamia Mya, Hayden, Hollis, Ryder, Makayla, John, Tristen, Kaleb, Elli, Hailee and Lilyana.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate Mrs. Tate’s life Monday, May 24 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Fund, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd, Suite 800, Nashville, TN 37203.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.