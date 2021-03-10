TATE, Minnie Lou Daffron

Minnie Lou Daffron Tate, 77, Old Hickory, died March 1. Minnie was retired from the banking industry. She enjoyed golfing, camping and cross-stitching. Minnie was born in Jasper, TN and was the daughter of the late, Daisy David Daffron and Ruth Murner Daffron

She is survived by: Husband of 58 years Austin A. “Buck” Tate; Sons David (Martha) Tate and Eric (Tammy) Tate; Sisters Margaret French, Jean Parks, and Mary King; Grandchildren Anthony Tate, Dustin (Jennifer) Tate, Sarah Tate and Caleb Tate; Great-grandchild Layla Tate; Many nieces and nephews

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 75816, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com