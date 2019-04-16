Taylor, Ashley Jo

Ashley Jo Taylor, age 36 of Lebanon, died April 12, 2019. Ashley was preceded in death by her father, James Kenneth Rigsby, and her grandmother, Ruth Crusenberry.

She is survived by: Husband of 15 years – Tony Taylor; Mother – Regina Yount; Children – Caleb Taylor, Wyatt Taylor and Shelby Taylor; Sisters – Kristina (Chris) VanHook and Jessica (Mitch) Cunningham; She is also survived by the members of Ashley’s Army and an endless number of Sisters-in-Love.

A Celebration of Life was held April 16 at The Church at Pleasant Grove. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society for Melanoma Research, 2000 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37203 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

