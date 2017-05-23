Taylor, Bill “Billy Gene”

Bill “Billy Gene” Taylor passed away on May 15, 2017 at age 66. The Memorial Service is 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends for one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Taylor was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army who served in Vietnam. He retired from Nissan and was an avid golfer. He is survived by spouse Mary Ann, children Sandy Lackey, William Eugene Taylor Jr., and Christopher Michael Taylor, grandchildren Emerald Skye Lackey, Kiara Lachelle Taylor, Kailey Sapphire Payne, and Taylor Jade Payne, siblings Shelia Kirby (Boyd), Lula Mae Thomas (Ferral), and nieces Khristy Kirby and Shannon Lucadano. He is preceded in death by parents Charles Herbert and Clara Delorus Crabtree Taylor. The family extends a special thank you to Mary Ann for loving and taking care of our dad for the past 17 years. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.