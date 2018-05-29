Taylor, Billy

Billy A. Taylor, age 83 of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 27, 2018. Mr. Taylor was owner of Taylor’s Automotive in Mt. Juliet for about 38 years. He was a member of the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and his cabin in West TN.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ray Taylor; parents, Millard and Cora Taylor; sisters, Louise Stamphill and Eloise Hand; and brother, Charles Taylor. He is survived by children, Shelia (Phillip) Stacey, Mike (Judy) Taylor, Millard Ray Taylor, Steve L. Taylor and Cathy (Robert) English; sister, Jama Schoomps; grandchildren, Laura Mealey, Tim Smith, Jeff (Erica) Taylor, Tracey Taylor (Cody) Calvin and Stephen English; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Dorothy Ellis.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 30 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
