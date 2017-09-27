Taylor, Harold Gray

Harold Gray Taylor, of Mt. Juliet, passed away at age 80 September 21 at Tennova Healtcare in Lebanon.

Mr. Taylor was a member of Silver Springs Baptist Church and of Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet.

He is preceded in death by wife Vella Rhea Taylor and his parents Charles Edward and Verdie Hayes Taylor.

He is survived by three children: Larry Douglas (Sandra) Taylor of Murfreesboro; Jennifer and David Smith of Lebanon; and Lisa and Ed Spurlock of Hendersonville. He is also survived by grandchildren: Brandon and Shawna Taylor of Christianna, Brandie and Nathan Pendergrast of Murfreesboro, Rebecca Sampson and fiance Kenny Simons, Daniel Sampson, all of Lebanon, Andrew Spurlock and Audrey Spurlock both of Hendersonville. Great-grandchildren: Maggie Beth Taylor and Madison Taylor, both of Christianna, and Kayleigh Joy Pendergrast of Murfreesboro. Brother-in-law Bill and Dee Cantrell of Alabama.

Funeral Services were conducted 2 p.m. Sunday at Love-Cantrell Chapel, and he will be laid to rest in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. The service was officiated by Bro. Russ Stevens.

Visitation was Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until the funeral at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by Love-Cantrell Funeral Home, 100 East Church Street, Smithville, TN 37166. 615-597-5275. Obit line 615-597-7275.