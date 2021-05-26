Taylor, Jr., Edward Shane “TJ”, 18, Mt. Juliet, died May 20.

TJ was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. He attended Rutland Elementary School, West Wilson Middle School and was scheduled to graduate from Wilson Central High School on May 29. TJ was a member of Cub Scout Troop No. 753 and Boy Scout Troop No. 341 and had recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He enjoyed working at Four Corner Boat Dock, hunting, fishing and frog gigging. TJ was preceded in death by his grandfather, William “Bill” Taylor and great-fathers, WL Barlow and Bill Woehler.

He is survived by: parents, Shane and Danielle Taylor; sisters, Emily Taylor and Drew Taylor; brother, Liam Taylor; grandparents, Randy and Amy Baker and Sharon Taylor; great-grandmothers, Mary Barlow and Sue Woehler; aunts and uncles, Matthew and Courtney Baker, Scott and Patricia Taylor, Caitlyn Baker and T.C. Taylor; cousins, Jackson Baker, Kenzie Baker and Kayla (Weston) Enos; numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral services were Monday, May 24, at Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, with Pastor Jacob Armstrong officiating. Interment followed at Nolensville Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Hayden Schreeder, Noah Mathis, Jackson Pollard, Kolbe Walling, Mac Spradley, Sammy Jones, Dawson Gnewiko and Beck Phelan. Honorary pallbearers were members of Boy Scout Troop No. 341 and friends from Wilson Central High School.

For those who desire, a financial contribution can be made toward the funeral expenses in lieu of flowers or memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop No. 341 in memory of TJ.

Visitation was Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service time Monday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.